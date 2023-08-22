The Atlanta Dream and Chelsea Gray will battle when the Dream (16-16) meet the Las Vegas Aces (28-4) at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas suffered defeat by a final score of 78-72 in its last game against Los Angeles. Leading the way on offense for the Aces was A'ja Wilson, who wound up with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Kelsey Plum posted 12 points and two steals. With a final score of 78-67, Atlanta defeated Chicago the last time out. Cheyenne Parker led the team (29 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 50 FG%).

Aces vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1400 to win)

Aces (-1400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+800 to win)

Dream (+800 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

Aces (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Aces Season Stats

Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 93.1 points per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 79.4 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA with 34.8 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per game.

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.7 dimes per game.

Las Vegas ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are making 9.4 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.2% from three-point land (best).

So far this year, Las Vegas is giving up 7.6 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 34.6% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they average 94.2 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 91.9 per game. On defense, they have been much better when playing at home, where they concede 76.5 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to score 82.8 per game.

In home games, Las Vegas averages 1.1 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.3 at home, 34.2 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 0.1 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 34 on the road).

On average, the Aces collect more assists at home than they do on the road (21.8 at home, 21.6 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, Las Vegas is committing fewer turnovers in home games (10.1 per game) than away (12.4), but is forcing more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) compared to on the road (13.1).

The Aces connect on 0.7 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (9). However, they shoot a worse percentage at home (37.9% in home games compared to 38.6% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 6.9 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.4 on the road (while allowing 31.8% shooting from distance in home games compared to 37.6% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 87.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (27-4).

The Aces have a 13-1 record (winning 92.9% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter.

Las Vegas is 18-13-0 against the spread this season.

As 15.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 7-4 against the spread.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 93.3%.

