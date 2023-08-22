On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.383) and total hits (88) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
  • Wade has gotten a hit in 59 of 105 games this season (56.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 13 games this year (12.4%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Wade has had an RBI in 26 games this season (24.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 43 times this season (41%), including six games with multiple runs (5.7%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 54
.234 AVG .280
.344 OBP .416
.437 SLG .407
17 XBH 11
7 HR 6
14 RBI 22
33/26 K/BB 49/40
0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Walker (13-5) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, Aug. 12, the right-hander went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.10), 40th in WHIP (1.284), and 50th in K/9 (7.2).
