On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.383) and total hits (88) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 59 of 105 games this season (56.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (12.4%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Wade has had an RBI in 26 games this season (24.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (41%), including six games with multiple runs (5.7%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 54 .234 AVG .280 .344 OBP .416 .437 SLG .407 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 22 33/26 K/BB 49/40 0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings