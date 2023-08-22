Johan Camargo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
The San Francisco Giants and Johan Camargo, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)
- Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Camargo got a base hit in 27 out of 50 games last season (54.0%), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (14.0%).
- He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 12.0% of his games a year ago (six of 50), Camargo drove home a run. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He touched home plate eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.230
|AVG
|.244
|.269
|OBP
|.322
|.230
|SLG
|.397
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|17/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Walker (13-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
