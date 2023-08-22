The San Francisco Giants and Johan Camargo, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Camargo got a base hit in 27 out of 50 games last season (54.0%), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (14.0%).

He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 12.0% of his games a year ago (six of 50), Camargo drove home a run. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He touched home plate eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .230 AVG .244 .269 OBP .322 .230 SLG .397 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 5 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)