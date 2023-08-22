On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (coming off going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 51 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .239 AVG .229 .309 OBP .383 .410 SLG .427 11 XBH 12 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 22/14 K/BB 43/29 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings