Joc Pederson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (coming off going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 51 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.239
|AVG
|.229
|.309
|OBP
|.383
|.410
|SLG
|.427
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|22/14
|K/BB
|43/29
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (13-5) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
