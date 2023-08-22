J.D. Davis vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Phillies Player Props
|Giants vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Phillies
|Giants vs Phillies Odds
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has an OPS of .736, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- In 56.1% of his 114 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.8% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (40 of 114), with two or more runs six times (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Giants Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Joc Pederson
- Click Here for Johan Camargo
- Click Here for LaMonte Wade Jr
- Click Here for Wilmer Flores
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.233
|AVG
|.263
|.315
|OBP
|.335
|.368
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|35
|59/21
|K/BB
|72/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (13-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.10), 40th in WHIP (1.284), and 50th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.