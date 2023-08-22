The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has an OPS of .736, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .411 this season.

In 56.1% of his 114 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.8% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (40 of 114), with two or more runs six times (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Giants Players vs the Phillies

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .233 AVG .263 .315 OBP .335 .368 SLG .454 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 22 RBI 35 59/21 K/BB 72/20 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings