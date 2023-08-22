Giants vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 22
The Philadelphia Phillies (68-57) will look to Jake Cave, on a two-game homer streak, when they play the San Francisco Giants (65-60) and LaMonte Wade Jr, who has also homered in two straight games. It begins at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (13-5), while the Giants' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (13-5, 4.10 ERA) vs TBA - SF
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker
- Walker (13-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Aug. 12, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.284.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Walker has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Taijuan Walker vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 539 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 138 home runs, 20th in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 4-for-6 with four RBI over two-thirds of an inning.
