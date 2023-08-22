The Philadelphia Phillies (68-57) will look to Jake Cave, on a two-game homer streak, when they play the San Francisco Giants (65-60) and LaMonte Wade Jr, who has also homered in two straight games. It begins at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (13-5), while the Giants' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (13-5, 4.10 ERA) vs TBA - SF

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (13-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Aug. 12, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.284.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Walker has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Taijuan Walker vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 539 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 138 home runs, 20th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 4-for-6 with four RBI over two-thirds of an inning.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.