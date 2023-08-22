Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bryson Stott, Wilmer Flores and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-San Francisco Giants matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Flores Stats

Flores has 90 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.

He has a slash line of .304/.361/.541 on the season.

Flores hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .257 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Braves Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 88 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .259/.383/.421 slash line on the year.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 16 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Walker Stats

Taijuan Walker (13-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Walker has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Aug. 12 5.0 3 3 3 2 6 vs. Royals Aug. 6 7.0 7 4 4 2 1 at Marlins Jul. 31 6.2 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 5.2 6 2 2 4 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 20 6.0 6 4 4 6 2

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Stott Stats

Stott has 135 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .295/.342/.440 on the season.

Stott will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 2-for-6 1 1 3 5 0 at Nationals Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 83 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 94 walks and 80 RBI.

He has a .183/.327/.434 slash line so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Nationals Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 1 0

