Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (68-57) will clash with Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (65-60) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Giants vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (13-5, 4.10 ERA) vs TBA - SF

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Giants' game versus the Phillies but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Giants (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to beat the Phillies with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 81 times and won 47, or 58%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Phillies have a 33-20 record (winning 62.3% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Giants have won in 25, or 49%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a mark of 12-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+155) Johan Camargo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

