How to Watch the Giants vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
The Philadelphia Phillies versus San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Bryson Stott and Wilmer Flores.
Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- San Francisco is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored 539 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- San Francisco has the ninth-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Aaron Civale
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|L 4-0
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/20/2023
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jakob Junis
|Max Fried
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 10-4
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Taijuan Walker
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Spencer Strider
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Bryce Elder
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Andrew Abbott
