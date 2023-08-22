The Philadelphia Phillies versus San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Bryson Stott and Wilmer Flores.

Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

San Francisco is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 539 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has the ninth-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Ryan Walker Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves W 4-3 Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies - Away - Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves - Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves - Home - Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/28/2023 Reds - Home - Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.