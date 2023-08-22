Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field at Citizens Bank Park against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Tuesday.

The Phillies are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+120). A 9-run total is listed for this game.

Giants vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has won eight of its 18 games, or 44.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 52 of its 124 chances.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 30-32 26-29 39-30 45-46 20-13

