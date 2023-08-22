Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (68-57) and San Francisco Giants (65-60) going head to head at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 22.

Taijuan Walker (13-5) will start for the Phillies in this matchup. The Giants, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have won in 25, or 49%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, San Francisco has won 12 of 29 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (539 total, 4.3 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Giants Schedule