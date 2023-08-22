A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on show when A'ja Wilson (21.4 points per game, third in league) and the Las Vegas Aces (28-4) travel to face Allisha Gray (17.5, 13th) and the Atlanta Dream (16-16) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Dream

Las Vegas puts up 93.1 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 83.7 Atlanta gives up.

Las Vegas makes 49% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The Aces have a 26-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.3% from the field.

Las Vegas' 38.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than opponents of Atlanta have shot from beyond the arc (32.7%).

The Aces are 19-2 when they shoot better than 32.7% from distance.

Las Vegas and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.4 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have been putting up 92.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 93.1 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The last 10 games have seen Las Vegas give up 3.5 more points per game (82.9) than its season-long average (79.4).

During their last 10 contests, the Aces are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.9 compared to 9.4 season-long), while shooting the same percentage from beyond the arc in that span as their season-long average (38.2%).

Aces Injuries