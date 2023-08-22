The Las Vegas Aces (28-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Atlanta Dream (16-16) at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Aces head into this contest following a 78-72 loss to the Sparks on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rhyne Howard Out Face 17.5 4.6 3.2 Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson paces her squad in both points (21.4) and rebounds (9.6) per contest, and also puts up 1.8 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.5 steals (seventh in the league) and 2.1 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Chelsea Gray posts a team-leading 7 assists per game. She is also putting up 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 49.5% from the field (10th in league) and 43.8% from downtown (third in WNBA) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jackie Young is putting up 18.2 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Kelsey Plum averages 18.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Kiah Stokes averages 2.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -15.5 168.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.