The Atlanta Dream (16-16) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (28-4) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Aces vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Dream 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-11) Computer Predicted Total: 170

Aces vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has beaten the spread 18 times in 31 games.

Out of Las Vegas' 31 games so far this season, 17 have gone over the total.

Aces Performance Insights

In 2023, the Aces are best in the WNBA on offense (93.1 points scored per game) and second-best defensively (79.4 points conceded).

In 2023, Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.8 per game) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

In terms of turnovers, the Aces are best in the WNBA in committing them (11.2 per game). They are sixth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

In 2023 the Aces are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (9.4 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

Giving up 7.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.6% from downtown, the Aces are seventh and sixth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Las Vegas takes 35.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 27.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.6% of its shots, with 72.4% of its makes coming from there.

