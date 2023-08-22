The Atlanta Dream (16-16), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (28-4).

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15.5) 168 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-15.5) 168.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet - 168.5 +750 -1399 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 168.5 -1700 +775 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season.
  • Atlanta has not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Aces' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
  • So far this year, 12 out of the Dream's 31 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

