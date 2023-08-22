Aces vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (16-16), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (28-4).
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Aces vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15.5)
|168
|-1600
|+900
|BetMGM
|Aces (-15.5)
|168.5
|-1400
|+800
|PointsBet
|-
|168.5
|+750
|-1399
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|168.5
|-1700
|+775
Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream have put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season.
- Atlanta has not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
- In the Aces' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
- So far this year, 12 out of the Dream's 31 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
