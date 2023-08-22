The Atlanta Dream (16-16), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (28-4).

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream have put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season.

Atlanta has not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

In the Aces' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

So far this year, 12 out of the Dream's 31 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

