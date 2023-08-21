Wilmer Flores vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Wilmer Flores (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .301 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.
- Flores will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (28 of 92), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (39.1%), including three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.295
|AVG
|.308
|.327
|OBP
|.389
|.479
|SLG
|.603
|15
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|22
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.58 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
