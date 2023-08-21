On Monday, Wilmer Flores (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .301 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Flores will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Flores has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (28 of 92), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (39.1%), including three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .295 AVG .308 .327 OBP .389 .479 SLG .603 15 XBH 21 6 HR 11 21 RBI 22 24/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings