On Monday, Wilmer Flores (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .301 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Flores will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (28 of 92), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 36 times this season (39.1%), including three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 46
.295 AVG .308
.327 OBP .389
.479 SLG .603
15 XBH 21
6 HR 11
21 RBI 22
24/8 K/BB 22/16
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.58 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
