Thairo Estrada -- hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 61 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (10.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (34.9%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (45.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .281 AVG .268 .321 OBP .329 .477 SLG .392 15 XBH 18 7 HR 3 19 RBI 19 38/6 K/BB 54/11 7 SB 11

Phillies Pitching Rankings