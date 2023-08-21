Thairo Estrada vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 61 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (10.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (34.9%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (45.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.268
|.321
|OBP
|.329
|.477
|SLG
|.392
|15
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|19
|38/6
|K/BB
|54/11
|7
|SB
|11
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.58 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
