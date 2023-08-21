LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with 87 hits and an OBP of .385 this season.
  • He ranks 68th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 55.8% of his games this season (58 of 104), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 11.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wade has driven in a run in 25 games this year (24.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this year (40.4%), including six multi-run games (5.8%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 53
.234 AVG .281
.344 OBP .419
.437 SLG .393
17 XBH 10
7 HR 5
14 RBI 21
33/26 K/BB 48/40
0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.58 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
