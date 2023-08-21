LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 87 hits and an OBP of .385 this season.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 55.8% of his games this season (58 of 104), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven in a run in 25 games this year (24.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (40.4%), including six multi-run games (5.8%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.234
|AVG
|.281
|.344
|OBP
|.419
|.437
|SLG
|.393
|17
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|21
|33/26
|K/BB
|48/40
|0
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.58 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
