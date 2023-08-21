LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 87 hits and an OBP of .385 this season.

He ranks 68th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 55.8% of his games this season (58 of 104), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven in a run in 25 games this year (24.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (40.4%), including six multi-run games (5.8%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .234 AVG .281 .344 OBP .419 .437 SLG .393 17 XBH 10 7 HR 5 14 RBI 21 33/26 K/BB 48/40 0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings