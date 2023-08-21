The San Francisco Giants and Johan Camargo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Read More About This Game

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Camargo picked up a base hit in 27 out of 50 games last year (54.0%), with at least two hits in seven of those contests (14.0%).

He hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2022 (three of 50), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Camargo drove in a run in six of 50 games last season (12.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.0%).

He touched home plate eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .230 AVG .244 .269 OBP .322 .230 SLG .397 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 5 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

