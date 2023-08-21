The San Francisco Giants and Johan Camargo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Read More About This Game

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

  • Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Camargo picked up a base hit in 27 out of 50 games last year (54.0%), with at least two hits in seven of those contests (14.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2022 (three of 50), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Camargo drove in a run in six of 50 games last season (12.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.0%).
  • He touched home plate eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.230 AVG .244
.269 OBP .322
.230 SLG .397
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
5 RBI 10
20/4 K/BB 17/9
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola (10-8 with a 4.58 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.58), 18th in WHIP (1.161), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
