Joc Pederson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Phillies Player Props
|Giants vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Phillies
|Giants vs Phillies Odds
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .228 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 50 of 87 games this season (57.5%) Pederson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (6.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with two or more RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.239
|AVG
|.217
|.309
|OBP
|.372
|.410
|SLG
|.395
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|22/14
|K/BB
|43/28
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (10-8) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 153 1/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.58), 18th in WHIP (1.161), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.