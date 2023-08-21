The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .228 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

In 50 of 87 games this season (57.5%) Pederson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (6.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with two or more RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .239 AVG .217 .309 OBP .372 .410 SLG .395 11 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 22/14 K/BB 43/28 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings