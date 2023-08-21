The Philadelphia Phillies (67-57) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll against the San Francisco Giants (65-59) on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. Jake Cave is on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (10-8) to the mound, while Scott Alexander (6-2) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (10-8, 4.58 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-2, 4.06 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

Alexander (6-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.

Over 44 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.

Alexander has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Alexander has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his six starts (he's averaging 0 2/3 innings per appearance).

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run alive.

Scott Alexander vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies offense that is hitting .257 as a unit (ninth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .424 (eighth in the league) with 148 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Alexander has thrown 2 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out one against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will hand the ball to Nola (10-8) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 25 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.

