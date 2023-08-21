Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bryson Stott, Wilmer Flores and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-San Francisco Giants matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Flores Stats

Flores has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 43 RBI (88 total hits).

He has a slash line of .301/.359/.541 on the year.

Flores has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs and four RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (10-8) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 16 5.0 4 4 4 7 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 5.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 4 5.1 8 5 5 8 1 at Pirates Jul. 29 4.2 9 7 5 6 3 at Guardians Jul. 23 7.0 6 3 3 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Nola's player props with BetMGM.

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Stott Stats

Stott has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI (134 total hits). He has stolen 22 bases.

He has a .295/.341/.438 slash line on the year.

Stott will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 2-for-6 1 1 3 5 0 at Nationals Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has collected 82 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 93 walks. He has driven in 78 runs.

He's slashed .182/.327/.429 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Nationals Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.