When the Philadelphia Phillies (67-57) and San Francisco Giants (65-59) square of in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, August 21, Aaron Nola will get the call for the Phillies, while the Giants will send Scott Alexander to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Giants vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (10-8, 4.58 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-2, 4.06 ERA)

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 46, or 57.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Phillies have a 28-19 record (winning 59.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 8-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Giants had a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

