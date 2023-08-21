Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Aaron Nola, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 136 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

San Francisco is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 535 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.245 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Scott Alexander (6-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Atlanta Braves while allowing one hit.

None of Alexander's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts this season, Alexander has yet to pitch five or more innings.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Rays W 7-0 Home Jakob Junis Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Ryan Walker Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves W 4-3 Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies - Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies - Away - Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves - Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves - Home - Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder

