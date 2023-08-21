Monday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (67-57) and the San Francisco Giants (65-59) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (10-8, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Scott Alexander (6-2, 4.06 ERA).

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (50%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (535 total, 4.3 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Giants Schedule