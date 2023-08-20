After batting .265 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .299 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Flores is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 63.7% of his 91 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Flores has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (27 of 91), with more than one RBI nine times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.295 AVG .303
.327 OBP .383
.479 SLG .585
15 XBH 20
6 HR 10
21 RBI 20
24/8 K/BB 22/16
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • Fried (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
