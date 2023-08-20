After batting .265 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .299 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Flores is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 63.7% of his 91 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (27 of 91), with more than one RBI nine times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .295 AVG .303 .327 OBP .383 .479 SLG .585 15 XBH 20 6 HR 10 21 RBI 20 24/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

