Wilmer Flores vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .265 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .299 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Flores is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 63.7% of his 91 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (27 of 91), with more than one RBI nine times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.295
|AVG
|.303
|.327
|OBP
|.383
|.479
|SLG
|.585
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|20
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Fried (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
