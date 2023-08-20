Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .271.

In 60 of 82 games this season (73.2%) Estrada has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven home a run in 29 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (45.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .281 AVG .263 .321 OBP .322 .477 SLG .384 15 XBH 17 7 HR 3 19 RBI 19 38/6 K/BB 54/11 7 SB 11

Braves Pitching Rankings