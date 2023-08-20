Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .271.
  • In 60 of 82 games this season (73.2%) Estrada has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Estrada has driven home a run in 29 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this year (45.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 44
.281 AVG .263
.321 OBP .322
.477 SLG .384
15 XBH 17
7 HR 3
19 RBI 19
38/6 K/BB 54/11
7 SB 11

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • The Braves are sending Fried (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
