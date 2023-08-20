Thairo Estrada vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .271.
- In 60 of 82 games this season (73.2%) Estrada has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 29 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (45.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.263
|.321
|OBP
|.322
|.477
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|19
|38/6
|K/BB
|54/11
|7
|SB
|11
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Fried (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
