Johan Camargo vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johan Camargo -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)
- Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Camargo picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 50 games played (54.0%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (14.0%).
- He homered in 6.0% of his games last year (three of 50), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Camargo picked up an RBI (six times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run eight times last year in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.230
|AVG
|.244
|.269
|OBP
|.322
|.230
|SLG
|.397
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|17/9
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to allow 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 2.57 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
