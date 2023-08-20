Johan Camargo -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

  • Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Camargo picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 50 games played (54.0%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (14.0%).
  • He homered in 6.0% of his games last year (three of 50), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Camargo picked up an RBI (six times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored a run eight times last year in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.230 AVG .244
.269 OBP .322
.230 SLG .397
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
5 RBI 10
20/4 K/BB 17/9
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to allow 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 2.57 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
