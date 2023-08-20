Johan Camargo -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Camargo picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 50 games played (54.0%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (14.0%).

He homered in 6.0% of his games last year (three of 50), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 12.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Camargo picked up an RBI (six times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run eight times last year in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .230 AVG .244 .269 OBP .322 .230 SLG .397 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 5 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

