J.D. Davis vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Braves Player Props
|Giants vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Braves
|Giants vs Braves Odds
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- In 63 of 112 games this year (56.3%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.233
|AVG
|.261
|.315
|OBP
|.335
|.368
|SLG
|.457
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|35
|59/21
|K/BB
|69/20
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.