J.D. Davis -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

In 63 of 112 games this year (56.3%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .233 AVG .261 .315 OBP .335 .368 SLG .457 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 22 RBI 35 59/21 K/BB 69/20 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings