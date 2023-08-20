J.D. Davis -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
  • In 63 of 112 games this year (56.3%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
  • In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 53
.233 AVG .261
.315 OBP .335
.368 SLG .457
14 XBH 18
6 HR 9
22 RBI 35
59/21 K/BB 69/20
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
