Following three rounds of play in the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, United Kingdom, Gabriella Cowley holds the lead (-6). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

Start Time: 3:28 AM ET

3:28 AM ET Venue: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Location: Ballymena, United Kingdom

Ballymena, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 73/6,231 yards

Par 73/6,231 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

ISPS Handa World Invitational Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Gabriella Cowley 1st -6 69-75-67 Esther Henseleit 2nd -5 72-71-69 Ryann O'Toole 2nd -5 71-73-68 Kim Metraux 4th -4 69-75-69 Albane Valenzuela 5th -2 75-72-68

Want to place a bet on the ISPS Handa World Invitational? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

ISPS Handa World Invitational Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 3:28 AM ET Hole 10 Ana Pelaez Trivino (+1/16th), Azahara Munoz (+1/16th) 3:39 AM ET Hole 1 Arpichaya Yubol (+1/16th), Casandra Alexander (+1/16th), Thidapa Suwannapura (+1/16th) 4:01 AM ET Hole 1 Wichanee Meechai (E/11th), Marissa Steen (E/11th), Noora Komulainen (E/11th) 4:23 AM ET Hole 1 Diksha Dagar (E/11th), Pie-Yun Chien (E/11th), Chloe Williams (-1/9th) 4:45 AM ET Hole 1 Alicia Joo (-1/9th), Olivia Cowan (-2/5th), Albane Valenzuela (-2/5th) 5:07 AM ET Hole 1 Bronte Law (-2/5th), Kim Metraux (-4/4th), Alexa Pano (-2/5th) 5:29 AM ET Hole 1 Esther Henseleit (-5/2nd), Ryann O'Toole (-5/2nd), Gabriella Cowley (-6/1st) 3:50 AM ET Hole 10 Trichat Cheenglab (+2/21st), Muni He (+2/21st), Leona Maguire (+2/21st) 4:12 AM ET Hole 10 Stephanie Meadow (+2/21st), Georgia Hall (+2/21st), Su-Hyun Oh (+2/21st) 4:34 AM ET Hole 10 Hayley Davis (+3/27th), Emma Spitz (+3/27th), Nastasia Nadaud (+3/27th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.