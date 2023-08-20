Heliot Ramos vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heliot Ramos -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos is hitting .237 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Ramos has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Ramos has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|4
|.286
|AVG
|.100
|.310
|OBP
|.182
|.500
|SLG
|.200
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|11/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
