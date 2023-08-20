Heliot Ramos -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos is hitting .237 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Ramos has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Ramos has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 4
.286 AVG .100
.310 OBP .182
.500 SLG .200
4 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 1
11/1 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
