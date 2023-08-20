Heliot Ramos -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos is hitting .237 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Ramos has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Ramos has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 4 .286 AVG .100 .310 OBP .182 .500 SLG .200 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 11/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings