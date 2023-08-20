The Atlanta Braves (80-42) aim to add to their five-game win streak when they play the San Francisco Giants (64-59) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound, while Jakob Junis (3-3) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Junis - SF (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jakob Junis

The Giants will send Junis (3-3) out for his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.

In 32 appearances this season, he has a 4.10 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .280 against him.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run alive.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 2.57 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Fried has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made eight appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

