The Atlanta Braves (80-42) and the San Francisco Giants (64-59) will go head to head on Sunday, August 20 at Truist Park, with Max Fried getting the nod for the Braves and Jakob Junis taking the hill for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +200. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). A 9-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Giants vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Junis - SF (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Giants vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 72 (66.1%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Giants the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Giants have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

