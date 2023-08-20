How to Watch the Giants vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will play on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Wilmer Flores among those expected to step up at the plate.
Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 134 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with 531 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.247 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jakob Junis will get the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Rays
|L 10-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/15/2023
|Rays
|W 7-0
|Home
|Jakob Junis
|Zack Littell
|8/16/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Aaron Civale
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|L 4-0
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jakob Junis
|Max Fried
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Taijuan Walker
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Max Fried
