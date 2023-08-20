The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will play on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Wilmer Flores among those expected to step up at the plate.

Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 134 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with 531 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.247 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Jakob Junis will get the start for the Giants, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Rays L 10-2 Home Ryan Walker Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays W 7-0 Home Jakob Junis Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Ryan Walker Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves - Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 8/23/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Cobb Taijuan Walker 8/25/2023 Braves - Home Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/26/2023 Braves - Home - Max Fried

