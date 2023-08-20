Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Giants have +200 odds to upset. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -130

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (49%) in those games.

San Francisco has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 122 games with a total.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 29-31 25-29 39-29 45-45 19-13

