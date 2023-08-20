Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (80-42) against the San Francisco Giants (64-59) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (4-1) for the Braves and Jakob Junis (3-3) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

How to Watch: MLB Network

Giants vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (531 total), San Francisco is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Giants have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

