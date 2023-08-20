Austin Slater vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Slater -- with a slugging percentage of .000 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .248 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Slater has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Slater has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (19.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.0%).
- He has scored in 15 of 57 games so far this season.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|.242
|AVG
|.254
|.351
|OBP
|.288
|.409
|SLG
|.365
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|14/10
|K/BB
|25/3
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
