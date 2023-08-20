Austin Slater -- with a slugging percentage of .000 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .248 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Slater has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Slater has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (19.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.0%).

He has scored in 15 of 57 games so far this season.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 24 .242 AVG .254 .351 OBP .288 .409 SLG .365 5 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 6 14/10 K/BB 25/3 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings