Austin Slater -- with a slugging percentage of .000 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater is hitting .248 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Slater has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Slater has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (19.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.0%).
  • He has scored in 15 of 57 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 24
.242 AVG .254
.351 OBP .288
.409 SLG .365
5 XBH 3
3 HR 2
11 RBI 6
14/10 K/BB 25/3
1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • Fried makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.