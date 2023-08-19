The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .299.

In 63.3% of his 90 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (16.7%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (10.0%).

He has scored in 35 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .295 AVG .304 .327 OBP .386 .479 SLG .594 15 XBH 20 6 HR 10 21 RBI 20 24/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings