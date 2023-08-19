Wilmer Flores vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .299.
- In 63.3% of his 90 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (16.7%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (10.0%).
- He has scored in 35 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.295
|AVG
|.304
|.327
|OBP
|.386
|.479
|SLG
|.594
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|20
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Chirinos (5-5) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 5.22 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
