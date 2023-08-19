Thairo Estrada vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .428 this season.
- Estrada has had a hit in 59 of 81 games this year (72.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.9%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had an RBI in 28 games this year (34.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.281
|AVG
|.263
|.321
|OBP
|.324
|.477
|SLG
|.387
|15
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|38/6
|K/BB
|52/11
|7
|SB
|11
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
