Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Estrada has had a hit in 59 of 81 games this year (72.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.9%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had an RBI in 28 games this year (34.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .281 AVG .263 .321 OBP .324 .477 SLG .387 15 XBH 17 7 HR 3 19 RBI 18 38/6 K/BB 52/11 7 SB 11

