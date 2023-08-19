The Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) will visit Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces (28-3) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, August 19. Game time is 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Las Vegas earned an 88-75 win against New York. The Aces were led by Chelsea Gray's 22 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals and A'ja Wilson's 21 points and eight rebounds. Los Angeles enters this matchup having won against Atlanta in their last game 85-74. They were led by Jordin Canada (20 PTS, 8 AST, 4 STL, 38.5 FG%) and Nneka Ogwumike (17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 42.9 FG%).

Aces vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-3000 to win)

Aces (-3000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+1200 to win)

Sparks (+1200 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Aces Season Stats

Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 93.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and surrendering 79.5 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas is averaging 34.9 boards per game (fourth-ranked in league). It is allowing 34.1 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 21.9 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas is forcing 13.1 turnovers per game this year (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but it has committed just 11 turnovers per game (best).

The Aces have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in threes per game (9.4) and best in three-point percentage (38.8%).

Las Vegas is giving up 7.6 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.3% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have scored at a higher rate when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (95.6 at home versus 91.9 on the road), though they have given up fewer points at home than in road games (76.4 opponent points per home game versus 82.8 on the road).

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (35.5 RPG at home, 34.2 on the road), and it allows its opponents to grab more boards in home games than in road games (34.2 at home, 34 on the road).

The Aces average 0.5 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (22.1 at home, 21.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than on the road (13.1).

In 2023 the Aces average 9.8 made three-pointers at home and nine away, making 39% from distance at home compared to 38.6% away.

In 2023 Las Vegas averages 6.9 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.4 away, while allowing 31.2% shooting from distance at home compared to 37.6% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 90% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (27-3).

The Aces have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 18-12-0 this year.

Las Vegas is yet to lose ATS (5-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this contest.

