The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 103rd in slugging.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this year (57 of 103), with more than one hit 22 times (21.4%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 23.3% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .234 AVG .276 .344 OBP .417 .437 SLG .374 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 14 RBI 20 33/26 K/BB 48/40 0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings