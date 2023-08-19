LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this year (57 of 103), with more than one hit 22 times (21.4%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 23.3% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.276
|.344
|OBP
|.417
|.437
|SLG
|.374
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/26
|K/BB
|48/40
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Chirinos (5-5) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.22, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
