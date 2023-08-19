How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 19
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RC Celta de Vigo versus Real Sociedad is a game to see on a Saturday LaLiga slate that features a lot of compelling contests.
Information on how to watch Saturday's LaLiga action is available for you.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Real Sociedad vs RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo (0-0-1) makes the trip to take on Real Sociedad (0-1-0) at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-140)
- Underdog: RC Celta de Vigo (+400)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch UD Almeria vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid (1-0-0) travels to play UD Almeria (0-0-1) at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-275)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+650)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch CA Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao (0-0-1) is on the road to face CA Osasuna (1-0-0) at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Athletic Bilbao (+165)
- Underdog: CA Osasuna (+175)
- Draw: (+200)
