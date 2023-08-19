Held from August 17-19, Jon Rahm is set to play in the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

Looking to wager on Rahm at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +850 to win the tournament this week.

Jon Rahm Insights

Rahm has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 17 rounds played.

Rahm has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Rahm has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Rahm has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 12 -10 274 4 18 8 12 $17.3M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

The past six times Rahm has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also placed among the top five three times and the top 10 five times. His average finish at the event is ninth.

Rahm made the cut in each of his last six attempts at this event.

Rahm last competed at this event in 2022 and finished eighth.

The par-70 course measures 7,366 yards this week, 350 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) have averaged a score of +7 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Rahm has played in the past year (7,390 yards) is 24 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,366).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +7 average at this course.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes to finish in the 32nd percentile of the field.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.61).

Rahm was better than just 32% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Rahm carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rahm had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Rahm's 14 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average (12.5).

In that most recent tournament, Rahm had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.4).

Rahm finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rahm had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +850

