Johan Camargo -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

  • Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Camargo reached base via a hit in 27 of 50 games last season (54.0%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (seven of them).
  • He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Camargo drove in a run in six of 50 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.230 AVG .244
.269 OBP .322
.230 SLG .397
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
5 RBI 10
20/4 K/BB 17/9
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Chirinos (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.22 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
