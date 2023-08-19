Johan Camargo -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Stadium: Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Camargo reached base via a hit in 27 of 50 games last season (54.0%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (seven of them).

He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.

Camargo drove in a run in six of 50 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .230 AVG .244 .269 OBP .322 .230 SLG .397 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 5 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)