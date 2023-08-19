Johan Camargo vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Johan Camargo -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Johan Camargo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Braves Player Props
|Giants vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Braves Odds
|Giants vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Braves
Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)
- Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Camargo reached base via a hit in 27 of 50 games last season (54.0%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (seven of them).
- He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Camargo drove in a run in six of 50 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Giants Players vs the Braves
- Click Here for LaMonte Wade Jr
- Click Here for Wilmer Flores
- Click Here for Brandon Crawford
- Click Here for Thairo Estrada
- Click Here for Joc Pederson
Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.230
|AVG
|.244
|.269
|OBP
|.322
|.230
|SLG
|.397
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|17/9
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Chirinos (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.22 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.