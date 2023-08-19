Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .227.

Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (49 of 85), with more than one hit six times (7.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (11.8%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (11.8%).

In 35 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .239 AVG .214 .309 OBP .365 .410 SLG .397 11 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 22/14 K/BB 42/26 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings