Joc Pederson vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .227.
- Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (49 of 85), with more than one hit six times (7.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (11.8%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (11.8%).
- In 35 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.239
|AVG
|.214
|.309
|OBP
|.365
|.410
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|22/14
|K/BB
|42/26
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 125 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Chirinos (5-5) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.22 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
