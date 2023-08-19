J.D. Davis vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 92 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .407.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 111), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has driven home a run in 33 games this season (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Other Giants Players vs the Braves
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.254
|.315
|OBP
|.332
|.368
|SLG
|.449
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|59/21
|K/BB
|68/20
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, one per game).
- Chirinos (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
