The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 92 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .407.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 111), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has driven home a run in 33 games this season (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .233 AVG .254 .315 OBP .332 .368 SLG .449 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 59/21 K/BB 68/20 1 SB 0

