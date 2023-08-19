The Atlanta Braves (79-42) are looking for Marcell Ozuna to continue a 15-game hitting streak versus the San Francisco Giants (64-58) on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves will call on Yonny Chirinos (5-5) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (9-9).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-5, 5.22 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-9, 3.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (9-9) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound first for the Giants in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 8 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.

Webb has collected 17 quality starts this season.

Webb will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Braves will hand the ball to Chirinos (5-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 5.22, a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.358.

None of Chirinos' eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In eight starts this season, Chirinos has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.