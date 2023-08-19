Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (79-42) on Saturday, August 19, when they clash with Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (64-58) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (5-5, 5.22 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (9-9, 3.42 ERA)

Giants vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 108 games this season and won 71 (65.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 70-36 record (winning 66% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Giants have won in 24, or 50%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 13-17 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Joc Pederson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+115) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

