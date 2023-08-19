How to Watch the Giants vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 133 home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored 526 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- The Giants have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Logan Webb (9-9) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 8 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dane Dunning
|8/14/2023
|Rays
|L 10-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/15/2023
|Rays
|W 7-0
|Home
|Jakob Junis
|Zack Littell
|8/16/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Aaron Civale
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|L 4-0
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Fried
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Taijuan Walker
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
