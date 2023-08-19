Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 133 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 526 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Logan Webb (9-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 8 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays L 10-2 Home Ryan Walker Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays W 7-0 Home Jakob Junis Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Ryan Walker Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves - Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves - Away - Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 8/23/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Cobb Taijuan Walker 8/25/2023 Braves - Home Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos

