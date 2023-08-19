The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and Patrick Bailey on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +100. The total for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in San Francisco's past three games has been 8.7, a span during which the Giants and their opponents have gone under every time.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 24 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco is 13-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of its 121 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 29-30 25-29 39-28 45-44 19-13

